Tuesday, June 25, 2024
National

Khaleda Zia receiving proper treatment at hospital: Anisul

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq said BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia is quite okay as she is receiving proper treatment at the hospital.

“I want to say that BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia is receiving proper treatment at the hospital where she has been admitted, and that is why she is okay till now,” the law minister said while talking to newsmen at the secretariat this noon.

Anisul further said Begum Khaleda Zia is suffering from a couple of diseases, which are incurable and should be kept under control through continuous treatment and that is being done.

“At around 4 pm yesterday, a pacemaker has been implanted in her chest and she is quite okay. The government never hesitated to give permission when the local doctors considered bringing doctors from abroad for Khaleda Zia’s treatment. So, the people, who are alleging that she is not receiving proper treatment because of me, are just making a mockery of themselves,” he added.

Replying to a question regarding BNP’s allegation over his sincerity and humanity, the law minister doubted the mental balance of the accusers, saying they are raising such allegations as they have lost their mental balance.

“Despite these, if they want to express their anger and discontent against me at the press briefing, they can do it as there is freedom in Bangladesh. But I hope they would speak the truth, I hope they would not make a personal attack,” he also said.

