Khan Akram Acquitted in Crimes Against Humanity Case

The Appellate Division has acquitted Khan Akram of Bagerhat in a case filed on charges of crimes against humanity during the Liberation War.

On Thursday (February 26), the Appellate Division of the Bangladesh Supreme Court, led by the Chief Justice, announced this verdict after the hearing. Earlier, this date had been set for the pronouncement of the verdict after the hearing on Wednesday.

On November 30, 2023, the International Crimes Tribunal had sentenced the accused. A total of seven charges were brought in the case. The trial began on May 31, 2017, after the charges were taken into cognizance and framed.

According to the allegations in the case, on May 26, 1971, 15-20 Razakars and 25-30 Pakistani occupation army personnel attacked innocent freedom-loving people in the Chapri and Teligati areas of Morrelganj Thana, Bagerhat. At this time, 40-50 houses were looted and set on fire. Two people were severely injured, and 10 people were shot dead.

On July 7 of the same year, there are allegations that four people were arrested and abducted after an attack on Hajrakhali and Boikhali Ramnagar in Kachua Thana, then killed at Abad Canal Bridge, and their bodies thrown into the canal.

On November 13, charges were brought for the arrest, torture, and shooting death of two unarmed freedom fighters in Dhuligati village of Morrelganj Thana.

On November 17, in Bilkul and Bichhat villages of Kachua Thana, there are allegations that four people were arrested and abducted, then taken to Kathaltala Bridge, tortured, shot dead, and their bodies thrown into the river.

On November 30, there are allegations that freedom fighter Mansur Ali Naqib was arrested from Bilkul village, taken to the Gorur Hati Bridge in Daibagnyahati, tortured, and then shot dead.

On October 16, along with the arrest and killing of Ukil Uddin Majhi in Udankhali village, charges were brought for abducting his daughter Taslima, taking her to a Razakar camp, holding her captive for a long time, and raping her. Freedom fighters rescued her after the country was liberated on December 16.

Additionally, charges included the killing of Shridham Karmakar in Gazalia Bazar, and the abduction of his wife Kamala Rani Karmakar, who was held captive, tortured, and raped in a Razakar camp. After about a month of torture, Kamala Rani Karmakar fell ill, was admitted to a hospital, and escaped from there.

In its verdict, the Appellate Division cancelled the sentence given by the Tribunal and acquitted Khan Akram.