Krishak League helps Jamalpur farmers harvest paddy

1 May 2021, 6:04:30

Krishak League, the ruling Awami League’s affiliated body for farmers, of the district unit harvested ripe Boro paddy of farmers to solve the workers crisis due to corona pandemic in Sharifpur Union in Jamalpur Sadar Upazila today.

Lawmaker of women reserved seat Hosne Ara Begum joined the harvesting work as the chief guest.

Leaders and workers of District Krishak League harvested Boro paddy about one and half acres of land of the farmers–Khorshed Alam and Shipon– at Joyrampur village of the union.

They also reached the harvested paddy farmers’ houses.

Central Krishak League leaders Ishak Ali Sarkar and Fizar Talukdar, President of District unit Krishak League Mokhlesur Rahman Zinnah and its Secretary Hurmuj Ali Hiru ,among others, were present at the harvesting ceremony.

