Kushiara water sharing deal is Bangladesh’s big achievement: Shahriar

State Minister for Ministry of Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam today said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s four-day state tour to India has attained a big achievement through signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on withdrawal of Kushiara river water by Bangladesh under the Upper Surma-Kushiara project.

“The big achievement for Bangladesh is signing of a MoU on withdrawal of 153 cusec water from the Kushiara river (by Bangladesh),” he said, replying to a question about the outcome of Bangladesh premier’s on-going visit to India.

In a news briefing at Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi about the Prime Minister’s activities on the first two days of India visit, he said Bangladesh has to give nothing to India in exchange for it and relations between two countries never stand through giving and taking.

It was informed in the briefing that through withdrawal of the water, over 5000 acres of land would be under irrigation in the concerned region that has been suffering from water during the dry season.

About the Teesta river treaty, the state minister said, “Bangladesh believes that the commitment of India will surely be implemented although it may take time.

A momentum has been created with the signing of the MoU over Kushiara River water sharing and we will maintain it to help resolve the Teesta river issue.”