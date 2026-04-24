Law Minister: ‘We Want to Uproot All Corruption from the Judiciary’

Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Asaduzzaman has announced that the government is determined to eradicate corruption from the judiciary. He stated that while many cite the Masdar Hossain case as an example of judicial independence, the government has no intention of establishing a corrupt judicial system like that example. Instead, the government aims to completely eliminate the roots of corruption within the judiciary.

He made these remarks as the chief guest at the inauguration of the new building of the Jashore District Bar Association and a মতবিনিময় (exchange of views) meeting on Friday (April 24).

Referring to the BNP, the Minister said that questions are being raised by various quarters regarding the July Charter, the Human Rights Commission, judicial independence, and the Judiciary Secretariat Act. He assured that each law would be thoroughly reviewed and presented in parliament as a bill.

He further stated that while some claim the BNP denies the July Charter, in reality, the BNP embodies the July Charter in its political ideology. However, he noted that the July Charter order has no constitutional or legal basis, and since 1973, the President no longer possesses the power to issue such orders.

Presided over by Syed Saberul Haque Sabu, President of the Jashore District Bar Association, the discussion meeting was also addressed by State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Anindo Islam Amit and BNP Vice Chairman Professor Nargis Begum.

Earlier, the Law Minister offered prayers at the grave of former BNP Minister Tariqul Islam. Later, he visited the old District Judge Court.