Light to moderate rain likely

Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind and lightning flashes is likely to occur at a few places over Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka and Mymensingh divisions.

Day temperature may rise slightly over northern part of the country and it may remain nearly unchanged elsewhere over the country. Night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, according to met office forecast

for the next twenty-four hours begins from 9am on Friday morning.

Country’s maximum temperature on Thursday was recorded by 35.5 degree Celsius at Chuadanga and minimum temperature today was recorded by 21.5 degree Celsius at Tetulia.

Maximum rainfall for the last twenty-four hours till 6am on Friday was recorded by 39 millimeters (mm) at Srimangal.

Monsoon is less active over Bangladesh and weak over North Bay. Today’s sunset at Dhaka at 05:34 PM while tomorrow’s sunrise at 05:56 AM.