Light to moderate rain likely
Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind and lightning flashes is likely to occur at a few places over Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka and Mymensingh divisions.
Day temperature may rise slightly over northern part of the country and it may remain nearly unchanged elsewhere over the country. Night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, according to met office forecast
for the next twenty-four hours begins from 9am on Friday morning.
Country’s maximum temperature on Thursday was recorded by 35.5 degree Celsius at Chuadanga and minimum temperature today was recorded by 21.5 degree Celsius at Tetulia.
Maximum rainfall for the last twenty-four hours till 6am on Friday was recorded by 39 millimeters (mm) at Srimangal.
Monsoon is less active over Bangladesh and weak over North Bay. Today’s sunset at Dhaka at 05:34 PM while tomorrow’s sunrise at 05:56 AM.
Unauthorized use of news, image, information, etc published by BD24Live.com is punishable by copyright law. Appropriate legal steps will be taken by the management against any person or body that infringes those laws.
Editor In Chief: Amirul Islam
House#35/10, Road#11, Sekhertek, Dhaka 1207
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 02-58157744
District Desk: 01552592502
News Desk: 09678677191
News Editor: 09678677190
Email: [email protected]
Comments: