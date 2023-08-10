বাংলা
Thursday, August 10, 2023
National

Light to moderate rain likely

by Mir Shakil
written by Mir Shakil

Bangladesh Meteorology Department (BMD) today predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers in different parts of the country in the next 24 hours commencing 9am today.

“Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at many places over Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Dhaka and Khulna divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country,” said a Met office bulletin issued this morning.

The bulletin also predicted that the rainfall activity may increase in the next 72 hours.

However, the day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

Country’s maximum temperature on Wednesday was recorded 35.5 degrees Celsius at Sayedpur, while today’s minimum temperature 24.2 degrees Celsius was recorded at Kutubdia and Bandarban.

The highest rainfall was recorded 90mm at Teknaf in the last 24 hours till 6am today.

The sun sets at 6:36pm today and rises at 5:32am tomorrow in the capital.

