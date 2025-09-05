Messi Shines in Emotional Farewell Match as Argentina Defeat Venezuela

Lionel Messi may have played his final home match for Argentina, and he made it a night to remember. At the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires, the Argentine captain delivered a dazzling performance, scoring twice to lead his team to a 3-0 victory over Venezuela in the World Cup qualifiers. Lautaro Martínez added the other goal.

Messi’s entire family — wife Antonela, their three sons, and his parents — were in the stands to witness the emotional occasion. It was in this very stadium, nearly 20 years ago on October 9, 2005, that Messi made his senior international debut. Two decades later, the Monumental again became the stage for what could be the beginning of his farewell from international football.

With the brace, Messi moved to the top of the current World Cup qualifying scoring chart and reached 35 goals in World Cup qualifiers overall. He also extended his national team tally to 113 goals, 100 of which came from his magical left foot. Under coach Lionel Scaloni, this was his 48th strike, further cementing his place as Argentina’s all-time leading scorer.

The Monumental was electric even before kickoff, as 80,000 fans rose to give their idol a standing ovation. Messi entered the pitch hand-in-hand with his three sons, visibly moved by the moment. Though he started quietly, the 37-year-old grew sharper as the game progressed.

In the 39th minute, Messi latched onto a pass from Julián Álvarez, finishing with a composed chip to ignite celebrations. In the second half, Lautaro Martínez doubled the lead with a header from a Nico González cross. Minutes later, Messi completed his brace with a simple tap-in after a slick exchange with Thiago Almada.

Over his glittering 20-year international career, Messi has won the World Cup, Copa América, and the Finalissima. Thursday night’s victory was yet another unforgettable chapter, turning his possible farewell on home soil into a celebration of greatness.

Argentina will conclude their qualifying campaign away against Ecuador on September 9. But for fans at the Monumental, this night with Messi will remain etched in memory forever.