Low-lying areas of Khulna, Barishal inundated, deluge to recede from tomorrow morning

Some low-lying coastal areas of Khulna and Barishal divisions have already been inundated due to the high tide in the sea under the influence of the cyclonic storm “Yaas” and the full moon .

The water is likely to start receding from the areas from tomorrow morning.

“The maximum low-lying areas of the coastal districts, especially Pathuakhali, Bhola, Barguna in Barishal and Shatkhira in Khulna divisions have already been inundated and it may continue for the next six hours,”

Executive Engineer Md. Arifuzzaman Bhuiyan of Flood Forecasting Warning Centre (FFWC) told BSS this afternoon.

The low-lying areas went under tidal surge due to the high tide in the sea under the influence of the cyclonic storm “Yaas” and the full moon, he said, adding that the water, however, may start receding from tomorrow morning.

Earlier, in 24 hours forecast commencing from 6pm today, the FFWC said the coastal rivers of Bhadra, Ichamati, Rupsa-Pashur, Shibsa, Daratana and Betnai Kholpetu of Khulna division along with Kirtonkhola, Toki, Dharmaganj, Nayabhangani, Tentulia, Swarupkathi, Kocha, Baleshwar, Burishwar, Bishkhali, Gorai-Madhumati, Lohalia, Surma-Meghna and Burishwar-Payra of Barishal division may rise rapidly and inundate adjacent low-lying areas .

The Brahmaputra-Jamuna and Ganges-Padma rivers are in rising trend which may continue in the next 48 hours, it said, adding that the major rivers of the Upper Meghna basin in the North-Eastern region of the country are in falling trend which may also continue in the next 48 hours.

All major rivers, however, are flowing below their respective danger levels, the forecast said, adding that among the monitored 101 stations water level of 65 have marked increase while 27 recorded fall.

Three river stations have been registered steady while gauge reading of six river stations remained missing.

The significant 68 mm rainfall was recorded at Bogura station in Bangladesh and 25mm at Agartala in Indian upstream in the last 24 hours ending at 9 am today.