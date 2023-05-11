Low over Southeast Bay turns into a deep depression, likely to intensify further by tomorrow

The well-marked low over Southeast Bay and adjoining South Andaman Sea moved North-Northeastwards and intensified into a depression, then into a deep depression over Southeast Bay and adjoining areas and was centered this morning.

“The well-marked low over Southeast Bay and adjoining South Andaman Sea moved North-Northwestwards and intensified into a depression, then into a deep depression over Southeast Bay and adjoining area and was centred at 06 am today …It is likely to intensify further and move in a North-Northwesterly direction till 11 May 2023”, said a met office release here today.

Weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country, having chances of rain or thunders at one or two places over Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions, according to the weather forecast for next 24 hours begins from 9am this morning.

Severe heat wave is sweeping over the districts of Rajshahi, Chuadanga, Kushtia and Patuakhali and mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping elsewhere over the country and it may continue.

Country’s maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded 41.2 degree Celsius at Chuadanga and minimum temperature today was 22.0 degree Celsius jointly at Sayedpur and Rajarhat.

The sun sets at 06:32 pm today and rises at 05:18 am tomorrow in the capital.

Storm forecasting center added that the deep depression was centered at 6 am today about 1,550 kms South of Chattogram port, 1,470kms south of Cox’s Bazar port, 1,550kms South-southeast of Mongla port and 1,505kms South-Southeast of Payra port.

It is likely to intensify further and move in a North-Northwesterly direction till May 11. Thereafter, it is likely to recurve gradually and move North- Northeast wards.

Maximum sustained wind speed within 48kms of the deep depression center is about 50 kph rising to 60 kph in gusts or squalls. Sea will remain rough near the deep depression center.

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Pyra have been advised to keep hoisted distant cautionary signal no 1.

All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay and deep sea have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution. They are also advised not to venture into the deep sea.