Lowest temp drops to 7 degrees Celsius at Tentulia

The country’s lowest temperature today dropped to 7 degrees Celsius at Tentulia, exposing the poor, elderly people and children to intense miseries there as elsewhere in the northern region.

Met Office sources said the minimum temperatures dropped by 1.5 to 2 degrees Celsius at most places in the last 24 hours ending at 6 am today adding misery to common people across the region.

Besides, the minimum temperatures recorded today were 9.6 degrees Celsius at Rangpur, 8.4 degrees at Dinajpur, 8.2 degrees at Saidpur, 8.1 degrees Celsius at Dimla and 8.8 degrees Celsius at Rajarhat monitoring points in the region.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperatures marked little fluctuations at most places and remained between 19.2 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius at 4 pm on Sunday in the region.

However, the weather marked slight improvement as the sun appeared in a clear sky free from fog and clouds across the northern region since 10 am bringing little relief to common people.

Like in the past few days, dense layers of clouds and fog amid blowing cooler winds continued causing a chilling cold, exposing the poor, elderly citizens and minor children to extreme miseries from last evening till 9 am today.

Talking to BSS, Divisional Director (Health) Dr. Md. Habibur Rahman said doctors continued to treat a higher number of people with cough, fever, asthma and other cold- related diseases at the hospitals and health facilities today like in recent days.

“We have adequate stock of medicines and special steps were taken at the government-run health facilities to treat cold-related patients, including babies and children,” he added.

Officials at hospitals, upazila health complexes and community clinics said the number of patients with cough, fever, asthma and other cold- related diseases continued increasing today like in recent days.

Additional Divisional Commissioner (General) Md. Abu Jafar said the government through the district administrations has further intensified distribution of warm clothes to cold- hit distressed people in all eight northern districts of Rangpur division.

At the same time, different voluntary, professional, sociocultural and charitable organizations, trade bodies and other institutions have been extending their assistance and standing by cold-stricken people with warm clothes to mitigate their sufferings.

Additional Director of the Department of Agricultural Extension for Rangpur region Agriculturist Mohammad Shah Alam said the sweeping cold wave might cause harm to growing Rabi crop plants if the situation continues.

“Field level DAE officials are assisting farmers in taking proper care of growing Rabi crop plants and Boro rice seedlings to save those from cold injuries in the region where transplantation of Boro rice seedlings continues despite the cold wave,” he added.