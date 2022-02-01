Mahmudullah fifty leads Tigers to 181-7 against PNG

Captain Mahmudullah Riyad struck a breathtaking 28 ball-50 as Bangladesh compiled a hefty 181-7 against Papua New Guinea

(PNG) in their last match of the Group B of Twenty20 World Cup at Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Muscat today. This was Bangladesh’s highest total in the T20 World Cup history, eclipsing 180-2 against Oman in 2016 T20 World Cup in India, said a press

release.

Mahmudullah struck three fours and as many sixes in his knock, which was his sixth half-century in this format. Shakib Al Hasan also hit three sixes in his 46 off 37 to play a key role. Opener Liton Das was the other notable scorer with 29. After opting to bat first, Bangladesh again lost an early wicket with opener Naim Sheikh being out on a half-volley delivery of Kabua Morea for duck.

Liton and Shakib then steadied the innings with 50-run partnership, which was only broken after the former played a loose shot to be dismissed. Mushfiqur Rahim however continued his bad patch to be out on 5 as Bangladesh appeared to be faltered. But Mahmudullah brought the side back in contention with free flowing batting against a bowling attack that was not strong enough.

But PNG showed great spirit on the field as they took some brilliant catches to stun Bangladesh. Shakib Al Hasan was one of the Bangladeshi batters to be victimized by stunning catch as Charles Amini ran from long-on and dived forward to take a low catch. This superb catch deprived him his half-century for the consecutive second match.

But Mahmudullah kept the side rolling before being dismissed in the 18th over. Mohammad Saifuddin and Afif Hossain then played some big shots to help Bangladesh go past 180. Saifuddin clobbered two sixes and one four in his 6 ball-19 while Afif scored 21 off 14. Kabua Morea, Assas Vala and Demien Ravu picked up two wickets apiece for PNG.