বাংলা
Friday, 19 May, 2023
Top Posts
SUBSCRIBE NEWSLETTERS
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home World News Major 7.7 magnitude earthquake strikes near New Caledonia, triggering tsunami warning
World News

Major 7.7 magnitude earthquake strikes near New Caledonia, triggering tsunami warning

by Ashraful
written by Ashraful

A major 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Friday in the Pacific Ocean southeast of New Caledonia, triggering a tsunami warning, the US Geological Service said.

The quake was detected at a depth of 37 kilometers (23 miles), it said.

“Based on the preliminary earthquake parameters, hazardous tsunami waves are possible for coasts within 1,000 km (620 miles) of the earthquake epicenter,” the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said in a bulletin.

It urged people in threatened coastal areas to be alert.

A hotel receptionist in the New Caledonia capital Noumea told AFP she felt no shaking from the tremor.

You may also like

Wild elephants on the border, BGB-BSF held flag meetings at 26 places

Thai opposition leader confident of forming govt

Russia, Ukraine extend grain deal despite fierce fighting

US volunteer fighter killed in Ukraine, Wagner chief says

Bangladesh relations with Beijing, Moscow don’t influence US-BD ties: State Dept Official

Our Mission

Want to give a nice, fresh and fair media for the people of Bangladesh where will be no Sign of “black media”. 

About Links

Useful Links

Newsletter

Subscribe my Newsletter for new blog posts, tips & new photos. Let's stay updated!

Laest News

Wild elephants on the border, BGB-BSF held flag meetings at 26 places
The EC does not get the power to cancel the entire vote after publication of the gazette
Thai opposition leader confident of forming govt
Man City thrash Real Madrid 4-0 to reach Champions League final

@2011 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by EMPEROROSFT

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin Youtube Email

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More