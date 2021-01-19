Make more films on Liberation War to let people know true history: PM

File Photo

Stating that her government would do everything necessary for survival of the country’s cinema industry, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today urged all concerned to make more films on the Liberation War as the generation after generation could know the real history of Bangladesh’s emergence as an independent nation.

“I request you all concerned to make more films on the Liberation War as the generation after generation can know the real history of our victory as the history was distorted with the assassination of the Father of the Nation on August 15, 1975,” she said.

The Prime Minister said this while addressing the handing-over ceremony virtually of the National Film Award-2019, the highest recognition to the contribution of artistes in Bangladeshi films from her official residence Ganabhaban here.

The Ministry of Information organized the function at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) here.

The premier urged the concerned people to make films on the Liberation War alongside the local culture and other events, saying, “We are a brave nation. We had achieved victory in the Liberation War. The history of the victory, the history of the Liberation War, our spirit and our ideal must have reflections in our films,” she said.

She simultaneously said that her government would do whatever necessary for survival of the Bangladesh Film Industry, saying, “We will do whatever necessary for modernisation of the film. Remember, I am always with you as the cinema industry was founded at the hands of my father. I am working to this end keeping that in mind.”

Noting that the cinema is the only means of entertainment for the commoners, Sheikh Hasina said her government has been working to reach the cinema culture to the upazila level and for which a fund of Taka 1000 crore is going to be raised from where people can take loan at low interest rate to build cinema halls or cineplexes for amusement of the people of the localities.

In this regard, she said the government is going to not only open the already closed cinema halls, but also make those modern as part of the government move to bring people to the cinema halls.

She urged all concerned to make such films as people could go to the cinema halls with their family members to get refreshed.

“Make more films having education elements for the children as they can prepare themselves by seeing the movies,” she added.

The Prime Minister also said that they are specially attaching priority on making cinemas using the modern technology as those could go outside the country to compete the foreign films.

Information Minister Dr. Hasan Mahmud, MP, and its Secretary Khaja Miah spoke at the function while State Minister for Information Dr. Md. Murad Hassan,MP, was present on the dais.

Among the recipients, lifetime eminent award winner film actor Masud Parvez (Sohel Rana) expressed his feelings on the occasion.

On behalf of the Prime Minister, the Information Minister handed over the certificate, replica and honorary cheque to the recipients of the film award in 26 categories.

Sheikh Hasina urged the people involved in film making to play a more responsible role in making cinemas as movies could contribute significantly to the development of the country and change people’s lot.

“It is possible to convey many things through a cinema, a drama, a story or a poetry which has great appeals to reach the hearts of the people rather that whatever I could say as a politician,” she added.

The Prime Minister said they have a space in hearts for the people of the cultural and literary arenas as her younger brother Sheikh Kamal was involved with drama while each of her family members got involved in the cultural and sports fraternities.

Briefly highlighting the measures taken by her government for the development of the film industry, she said her government is going to develop the Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (BFDC) at Kawranbazar in Dhaka and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Film City at Kabirpur with all the modern facilities so that the artistes could blossom their talents.

Besides, the works on constructing the BFDC Complex at a cost of Taka 323 crore is going on while the government has built Bangladesh Film Archive Bhaban under a project involving Taka 87 crore to preserve the old films in a proper manner, she continued.

The premier said her government has formulated the Film Societies (Registration) Act, 2011, the National Film Policy, 2017 and the Joint Venture Film Policy-2017 while censor related laws, rules and policies were formulated in view of further development of the country’s film industry.

She said that the cabinet division has already approved a bill on the Bangladesh Film Artistes’ Welfare Trust Act, 2020 and it would be passed in parliament.

After the passage of the act, the government will give a seed money for the trust, she said and hoped the film related people will also contribute to the fund as the people involved in films as they can avail of money in their need for treatment and other purposes, she continued.

The Prime Minister greeted the award recipients and thanked all involved in the cultural sector as they have played a significant role to make the people aware about the adverse impact of the coronavirus and urged all to follow the health guidelines properly to stop further spread of the disease.

Recalling the contribution of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to establish Bangladesh film industry, she said, Bangabandhu first placed a bill titled “East Pakistan (mow Bangladesh) Film Development Corporation Bill on April 3 in 1957 when he was a minister.

After the independence of Bangladesh it was renamed as Bangladesh Film Development Corporation, she said.

The Prime Minister said acclaimed Indian director Shyam Benegal was entrusted with making a Bangladesh-India co-production of a feature film on the life and works of Father of the Nation, adding that the shooting was supposed to start in Bangladesh with local artistes, but it had not been possible due to the coronavirus. The shooting of the film is expected to start in Mumbai, she informed.

Earlier on December 3 last, the names of the recipients of National Film Awards 2019 were announced in 26 categories.

Eminent film actor Masud Parvez (Sohel Rana) and actress Kohinur Akter Suchanda won the lifetime achievement award for their contributions to the film industry.

Tariq Anam Khan received the best actor for leading role in film ‘Abar Basanta’, while the best actress in leading role award 2019 went to Sunerah Binte Kamal for film ‘No dorai’.

‘No dorai’ and ‘Fagun Haway’ movies jointly won the award in the best film category.

Taneem Rahman Angshu was adjudged the best director for his film ‘No dorai’.

The best actor in supporting role award went to Fazlur Rahman Babu for film ‘Fagun Haway’ while Nargis Akhter won the best supporting actress award for film ‘Maya The Lost Mother’.

Zahid Hasan was awarded in the best villain category for the film ‘Shap Ludu’.

Naimur Rahman Apan (film Kalo Megher Bhela) and Afrin Akhter (Jodi ak din) jointly won the award in the best juvenile artiste category.

Mustafizur Rahman Chowdhury Emon bagged the best music director’s award for the film ‘Maya The Lost Mother’, while Habibur Rahman won the award in the best dance director category for film ‘Moner Matho Manush Pailam Na’.

The best singer award went to Mrinal Kanti Das (film Shuttle Train), while Mamtaz Begum and Fatima Tuz Zahra Oyshee were jointly adjudged the best female singer for their songs in film ‘Maya The Lost Mother’.

Documentary ‘Ja Chilo Andokarea’ of Bangladesh Television was awarded in the best documentary category, while short film ‘Nari o Jibon’ was awarded in the best short film category.

The other award winners are: Nirmalendu Goon and Dr Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury (jointly won in the best lyricist category), Plaban Quraishi and Syed Md Tanvir Tareq (best composers), Masud Patik (story writer), Mahbub Ur Rahman (screenwriter), Zakir Hossain Raju (dialogue writer), Junaed Ahmed Halim (editing), Mohammad Rahmat Ullah Basu and Md Farid Ahmed (the best art instructor), Ripan Nath (acoustic), Suman Kumar Sarker (cameraman) , Khandaker Razia Afrin (costume) and Md Raju (make-up).