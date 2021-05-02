Mamunul shown arrested in three more cases

A Narayanganj court today shown arrested former joint secretary general of Hefajat-e-Islam Mamunul Haque in three cases lodged with Sonargaon Police Station.

The court also set May 9 to hold a hearing on police pleas to place Mamunul on total 24-day remand in the three cases.

Narayanganj Senior Judicial Magistrate Ahmed Humayun Kabir passed the order, showing Mamunul arrested in a rape case filed by one Jannat Ara Jhorna, a case filed over Hefajat members attack and vandalizing of Royel Resort in Sonargaon on April 3 and torching vehicles by the Hefajat men during its hartal on March 28.

Police pleaded to place the accused on 10-day remand in rape case and seven-day each in the other two cases.

A total of 16 cases were filed over vandalizing and torching vehicles during Hefajat’s hartal on March 28, launching attacks by Hefajat men on Royel Resort on April 3, vandalizing local offices of Awami League, houses and business centres of Awami League leaders and activists.