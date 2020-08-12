Man shot outside White House, Trump evacuated mid press conference

US Secret Service agents shot and wounded a man who was apparently armed outside the White House on Monday, President Donald Trump said just after being briefly evacuated in the middle of a press conference.

As the president was speaking to reporters in the White House briefing room, a Secret Service bodyguard abruptly approached him and interrupted, saying in a quiet voice, “Sir, could you please come with me?”

Trump and staff members left. Doors to the briefing room, still filled with journalists, were locked.

Outside, black-clad Secret Service agents with automatic rifles could be seen rushing across the lawn and took up positions behind trees. According to Fox News, whose camera team was outside, two shots were heard.

Minutes later, Trump reappeared at the press conference and announced that someone had been shot by the Secret Service outside the White House grounds.

“Law enforcement shot someone, it seems to be the suspect. And the suspect is on the way to the hospital,” he said.

The Secret Service later tweeted that “a male subject” had been taken to hospital, along with an agent after “an officer involved shooting” at 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue — one block from the White House.