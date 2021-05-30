Mangoes start appearing in C’nawabganj markets

Mango, the juicy and delicious fruit of summer season, has started appearing in all the local markets of the district since last week.

The lower Guti varieties have already been finished and Gopalbhog and Khirshapat are available in the markets for trading. Due to the ongoing lockdown which was enforced by the government for controlling the spread of coronavirus in the district, the appearance of the customers and traders in the retail markets is very poor, retailers in the town mango market said.

Imtiazur Rahman Rimon, an online mango trader of Chapainawabganj town said, in spite of ongoing lockdown in the district, online transaction of mangoes is going well. He has been selling Gopalbhog at Taka 1,800 per mound and Khirshapat at Taka 1,600 per mound while the varieties are being sold at Taka 2,000 and Taka 1,600 per mound in the local retail markets respectively.

“Due to the rise of corona infection in the district and the ongoing lockdown situation the businessmen are not able to come here for buying mangoes. As a result, mango growers and traders have faced a huge loss in the business of Guti and Gopalbhog varieties. If this situation continues, the business of Khirshapat and Langra, two major varieties of mango here, would also suffer a setback,” said Md. Abdul Wahed, president of Mango Producers Merchants Association and former director of FBCCI.

The production is expected to be three lakh tonnes of mangoes in the district this year, which transaction would be estimated at about Taka 1,500 crore, said Md. Nazrul Islam, deputy director (DD) of the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE), adding:” Chapainawabganj has a good production as the weather was favourable this year.”

Last year the production of mangoes was 2,45,285 tonnes and this year it is likely to cross the target of 2.5 lakh tonnes, he continued.

Although less transactions are feared due to the corona situation, all measures for transporting mangoes including launching of a special train which carries mangoes has been taken, he further said.

Deputy Commissioner of Chapainawabganj Md. Monjurul Hafij said there is no ban on mango transportation.

Traders would take online orders of mangoes and can send those to anywhere across the country, he added.

While asked whether the lockdown would be extended further, he said, still the situation for withdrawing lockdown has not come but after observing the situation the decision would be taken tomorrow.

According to the DAE office, mango has been produced from 28,64,930 trees on 34,738 hectares of land in the district, and of them, 3,95,640 trees on 5,133 hectares of land in sadar upazila, 17,38,750 trees on 20,350 hectares of land in Shibganj upazila, 3,42,845 trees on 4,205 hectares of land in Gomostapur upazila, 1,46,270 trees on 1,840 hectares of land in Nachole upazila and 2,61,475 trees on 3,210 hectares of land in Bholahat upazila.