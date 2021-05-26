Maritime ports advised to keep hoisted local cautionary signal 3

The very severe cyclonic storm “Yaas” over NorthWest Bay and adjoining area moved North-Northwestwards and lies over Northwest Bay off North Odisha-West Bengal coast and was centered at 6am today about 515 kms west of Chattogram port, 510kms west of Cox’s Bazar port, 305kms West-Southwest of Mongla port and 350kms West-Southwest of Payra port.

It is likely to move North-Nortwestwards further and may cross North Odisha-West Bengal coast between Paradeep and Sagar island of India by noon today, according to a latest cyclone bulletin issued by a Met Office here today.

Maximum sustained wind speed within 84kms of the very severe cyclone center is about 130kph rising to 150kph in gusts or squalls. Sea will remain very high near the very severe cyclone center.

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to keep hoisted local cautionary signal number three.

Under the influence of very severe cyclone , the districts of Khulna, Satkhira, Bagerhat, Jhalokathi, Pirojpur, Borguna, Patuakhali, Barishal, Bhola, Noakhali, Laxmipur, Feni, Chandpur and Chattogram and their offshore islands and chars are likely to experience wind speed up to 80-100 kph I gusts or squalls with heavy to very heavy falls during the passage of the storm.

Under the influence of very severe cyclone and the full moon phase, the low-lying areas of the districts of Khulna, Satkhira, Bagerhat, Jhalokathi, Pirojpur, Borguna, Patuakhali, Barishal, Bhola, Noakhali, Laxmipur, Feni, Chandpur and Chattogram are likely to be inundated by 03-06 feet height above normal astronomical tide.

All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay and deep sea have been advised to remain in shelter till further notice.