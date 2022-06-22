Maritime ports advised to keep hoisting cautionary signal No. 3

The maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to keep hoisting the local cautionary signal no. three as under the influence of a deep depression, steep pressure gradient persists over the North Bay and adjoining areas.

“The deep depression over Odisha and adjoining area moved northwestwards further and was centred at 6 am today over Odisha-Jharkand and adjoining area. It is likely to move in a northwesterly direction further,” the met office said in a weather bulletin here this morning.

Squally weather may affect the maritime ports, the North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh, it said, adding all fishing boats and trawlers over the North Bay and deep sea have been advised to remain in shelter till further notice. They have also been advised not to venture into the deep sea, the bulletin said.

Besides, the met office, in a 24-hour weather forecast commencing from 9am today, predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind at most places over the country by 9am tomorrow.

“Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at most places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions and at many places over ,Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions,” said the met office.

It also forecasted rain with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over the country. Day temperature may fall by 2-3 degrees Celsius and night temperature may fall slightly over the country during the period.

The country’s maximum temperature on Monday was recorded 35.7 degrees Celsius in Sylhet while today’s minimum temperature was recorded 24.4 degree Celsius at Tetulia in Rangpur. The highest rainfall in the last 24 hours in the country was recorded 24mm in Khulna. The sunsets at 6.03pm today and rises at 5.45 am tomorrow in the capital.