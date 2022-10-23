Maritime ports asked to hoist local cautionary signal 3

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to hoist local cautionary signal number 3 as the depression over the east-central Bay intensified into a deep depression this morning.

“It is likely to intensify further and move in a northwesterly direction,” said a Met Office press release.

Maximum sustained wind speed within 48 kms of the deep depression centre is about 50-60 kph in gusts or squalls, it added.

The sea will remain rough near deep depression centre.

Under its influence, North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh are likely to experience squally wind of 40-50 kph in addition to heavy (44-88 MM) to very rainfall, the release added.

Besides, the low-lying areas of coastal districts of Satkhira, Khulna, Bagerhat, Jhalakathi, Pirojpur, Barguna, Patuakhali, Bhola, Barishal, Laxmipur, Chandpur, Noakhali, Feni, Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar are likely to be inundated by wind driven surge.

All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay and deep sea have been advised to take shelter immediately and remain in shelter till further notice, it added.