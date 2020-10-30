Media plays vital role in shaping people’s mindset: Speaker

Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin

Chaudhury today said media is an integral part of life as information published in the media plays an important role in shaping public

opinion and decision making.

“Media plays a significant role in shaping public opinion and decision making. Therefore, objective in journalism has to be maintained for the sake of public interest,” she said.

She was virtually speaking at Bangabandhu-Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) Best Reporting Award-2020 ceremony as the chief guest marking the DRU’s Silver Jubilee here.

Awami League Central Working Committee member Anwar Hossain, Dhaka North City Corporation mayor Atiqul Islam and State Minister for

Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury spoke as special guests.

Dr. Shirin said Bangladesh is now going through a golden age of information flow. The availability of ICT has increased the flow of

information, she added.

She said that objective in journalism can strengthen democracy. Women are now taking up journalism as a challenging profession, which

is playing a positive role in changing social attitudes and empowering women, she added.

She also urged the newsmen to work sincerely imbued with the spirit of the liberation war.

Later, the Speaker handed over ‘Bangabandhu-DRU Best Reporting Award’ to 15 journalists.

DRU president Rafiqul Islam Azad presided over the function, which was attended by chairman of jury board and other members, journalists

and eminent personalities.