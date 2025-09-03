Home » “Meet the Business” programme to be held on 2nd Wednesday monthly
“Meet the Business” programme to be held on 2nd Wednesday monthly

by newsdesk
written by newsdesk 0 comments

Giving highest priority to trade facilitation, the National Board of Revenue (NBR) has decided to hold a view-exchange session with all stakeholders on the 2nd Wednesday of every month.

In this event, business representatives will be able to directly present their field-level problems related to Customs, Income Tax and VAT before the Chairman and Members of the NBR, said a press release.

Through this, NBR will gain a clear understanding of various field-level challenges and take effective measures to resolve them.

The September 2025 meeting between NBR and business representatives will be held on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, at 3:00 PM at the Multipurpose Hall Room (Room No. 301) of the NBR.

Business representatives who wish to participate in the meeting are kindly requested by the NBR to fill out and submit the following Google Form:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdbl6kKrDgmMyLOKdstizekaUPSDxH5pcNMBpyYQgTi77Appg/viewform?usp=sharing&ouid=111669838649691608642

