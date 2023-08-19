বাংলা
Saturday, August 19, 2023
National

Met office forecasts rains in eight divisions

Bangladesh Meteorology Department (BMD) today forecasts light to moderate rain or thundershowers along with temporary gusty wind in all eight divisions of the country in the next 24 hours commencing 9am today, as monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh.

“Light to moderate rain with temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at a few places over Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh and Dhaka divisions with moderately heavy falls at places over the country in next 24 hours till 9am tomorrow,” it said.

However, the met office predicted that the day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged.

Country’s maximum temperature on Friday was recorded 35.8 degrees Celsius at Sayedpur, while today’s minimum temperature was Kutubdia 25.2 degrees Celsius at.

The highest rainfall in the last 24 hours till 6am today was recorded 13 mm at Chandpur.

The sun sets at 6:29pm today and rises at 5:35am tomorrow in the capital.

