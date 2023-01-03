Met office predicts dry weather
Bangladesh Meteorological Department today predicted dry weather with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country in the next 24 hours commencing 9 am.
“Weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country,” said a Met office bulletin issued this morning.
Moderate to thick fog may occur at places over the country during midnight to morning.
Night and day temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, the bulletin said.
The highest temperature on Monday was recorded 29.4 degree Celsius in Teknaf in Cox’s Bazar, while today’s minimum temperature was 8.5 degree Celsius in Srimangal in Sylhet.
