Met office predicts heavy rain falls in parts of country

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) today predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over four divisions, at many places over other four divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy rain falls at places over the country in the next 24 hours from 9 am this morning.

“Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions, at many places over Dhaka, Rajshahi, Khulna and Barishal divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over the country,” according to the met office forecast valid for the next 24 hours.

The axis of monsoon trough runs through Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal to Assam across northern part of Bangladesh. One of its associated troughs extends up to the North Bay.

Monsoon is active over Bangladesh and moderate to strong over the North Bay.

Country’s maximum temperature on Thursday was recorded 36.2 degree Celsius in Khulna and today’s minimum temperature 23.8 degree Celsius was recorded in Bandarban district.

Maximum rainfall for the last 24 hours till 6am today was recorded 309 millimeters (mm) in Cox’s Bazar. Day and night temperature may fall slightly over the country.

The sun sets at 06.49 pm today and rises at 05.19 am tomorrow in the capital.