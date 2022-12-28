Met office predicts light rain, drizzle in parts of country
Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) today predicted light rain or drizzle at one or two places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions during the next 24 hours till 9am tomorrow.
“Light rain or drizzle is likely to occur at one or two places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions. Weather may remain mainly dry with partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country,” said a BMD bulletin.
Besides, moderate to thick fog may occur at some places over the river basins and light to moderate fog may occur elsewhere over the country from late night to tomorrow morning, it added.
Night temperature may remain nearly unchanged and day temperature may fall slightly over the country.
Country’s highest temperature on Monday was recorded 31.3 degrees Celsius at Khepupara of Barishal division and lowest temperature today was recorded 10.7 degrees Celsius at Tetulia of Rangpur division.
The sun sets at 5.19 pm today and rises at 6.40 am tomorrow in the capital.
