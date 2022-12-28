Metro rail another feather of Bangladesh’s development crown: PM
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said another feather was added to the crown of Bangalee’s pride and Bangladesh’s development with the opening of country’s first-ever metro rail, vowing to build a prosperous “Smart Bangladesh” by 2041 confronting all odds.
“One more feather after the Padma Bridge was added to the journey of Bangladesh’s development with inaugurating the metro rail,” she said.
The prime minister told a civic rally at the Diabari Playground in Uttara after opening the metro rail, setting another milestone in the country’s communication history between a span of six-month after inaugurating the Padma Bridge.
She said her government has brightened the country’s image across the globe by building the Padma Bridge with own finances.
With the opening of the metro rail, the country has entered into the electric, remote controlled and fastest ever communication era, she added.
Prime Minister’s younger sister Sheikh Rehana was present at the inaugural function.
Later, the prime minister and her younger sister took the first official ride of the Metro Rail from Diabari (Uttara North) to Agargaon stations after buying tickets.
Earlier, Sheikh Hasina released a commemorative bank note of TK 50 to mark the opening of the metro rail.
