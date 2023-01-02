Mild cold wave sweeps parts of country

A mild cold wave is sweeping over the districts of Panchagarh, Moulvibazar and Kurigram and it may continue, said a Met Office forecast which is valid for next twenty-four hours commencing 9am today.

Weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country while Moderate to thick fog may occur at places over the river basins and northern part of the country and light to moderate fog may occur elsewhere over the country during midnight till morning, it said.

Ridge of Sub-continental high extends up to Bihar & adjoining area. Seasonal low lies over South Bay. Extending its trough to North Bay.

Night and day temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

Country’s maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded by 29.1 degree Celsius at Teknaf and minimum temperature today was recorded by 09.0 degree Celsius at Tetulia.

Today’s sunset at Dhaka at 05.23pm and tomorrow’s sunrise at 06.42am.