Bangladesh Meteorology Department (BMD) today predicted the ongoing mild heat wave may abate at some places in the country,

in the next 24 hours commencing 9am today.

“Mild heat wave is sweeping over the districts of Chattogram, Rangamati, Cumilla, Feni, Bandarban, Patuakhali and Barishal and it may abate from some places,” said a Met Office press release.

“Rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at a few places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions with hails at isolated places,” it added.

However, the day and night temperature may fall slightly over the country.

Country’s maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded 38.1 degrees Celsius at Bandarban while today’s minimum temperature 19.8 degrees Celsius was recorded at Tetulia.

The highest rainfall was recorded 05 mm at Dimla in the last 24 hours till 6am today.

The sun sets at 6:28pm today and rises at 5:24 am tomorrow in the capital.