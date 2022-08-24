Mild heat wave may continue in seven districts
The ongoing mild heat wave is likely to continue in seven districts of the country, said a Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) bulletin valid for 24 hours commencing 9am today.
“Mild heat wave is sweeping over Rajshahi, Pabna, Nilphamari, Kurigram, Khulna, Jashore and Kushtia and it may continue,” said the bulletin.
“Light to moderate rain or showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at many places over Rajshahi, Rangpur, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over
Chattogram division with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over the country,” it added.
However, the day temperature may fall slightly and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.
Country’s maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded 36.9 degrees Celsius at Rajshahi while the minimum temperature today was 24.5 degrees Celsius jointly at Rangamati, Tarash and Chuadanga.
The highest rainfall in the last 24 hours till 6am today was recorded 96 mm at Rangamati. The sun sets at 6.25 pm today and rises at 5.37 am tomorrow in the capital.
