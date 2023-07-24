বাংলা
Monday, July 24, 2023
National

Mild heat wave may sweep over country’s northern part

by Salauddin
Mild heat wave is sweeping over the districts of Rajshahi, Pabna, Rangpur, Dinajpur and Nilphamari, and it may continue further, said a weather forecast here today.

Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions; at a few places over Rangpur and Chattogram divisions and at one or two places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna and Barishal divisions.

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, according to the forecast will remain valid for the next 24 hours commencing from 9am today.
The axis of monsoon trough runs through Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal to Assam across southern part of Bangladesh. One of its associated troughs extends up to North Bay. Monsoon is less active over Bangladesh and moderate over North Bay.

Country’s maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded by 37.4 degree celsius at Rajshahi and minimum temperature today was recorded by 25.0 degree celsisus at Bandarban.

Country’s maximum rainfall for the last twenty-four hours till 6am today was recorded by 54 millimeters (mm) at Srimangal.

