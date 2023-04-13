Mild, moderate heat wave likely to continue

Mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping over parts of the country and it may continue, said a met office forecast for the next 24 hours from 9am today.

“Mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and the district of Nilphamari and it may continue”, said the met office release.

Weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country while day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

Trough of westerly low lies over West Bengal and adjoining area. Seasonal low lies over South Bay.

Country’s maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded 39.6 degrees Celsius at Chuadanga while the lowest temperature today was 17.3 degrees Celsius at Rajarhat.

The sun sets at 6:19 PM today and rises at 5: 40 AM tomorrow in the capital.