Mild to moderate cold wave likely to continue at some places

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) today said that mild to moderate cold wave is sweeping over Rangpur, Rajshahi and Mymensingh divisions and the districts of Tangail, Faridpur, Rangamati, Cumilla, Moulavibazar, Chuadanga and Kushtia and it may continue.

Moderate to thick fog may occur over the river basins and light to moderate fog may occur elsewhere over the country during midnight till tomorrow morning, said a BMD bulletin.

Weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country. However, night and day temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

Country’s maximum temperature on Wednesday was recorded 28.4 degrees Celsius at Teknaf, while the minimum temperature today was 6.0 degrees Celsius at Badalgachhi in Rajshahi district.

The sun sets at 5.35 pm today and rises at 6.43am tomorrow in the capital.