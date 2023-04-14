Mild to severe heat wave sweeping over country

People in most parts of the country are witnessing the scorching temperature as a mild to severe heat wave is sweeping over most parts of the country including Dhaka and it may continue in the next 24-hour period starting from 9am today, according to a Met Office bulletin.

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) in the bulletin said severe heat wave is sweeping over the districts of Faridpur, Manikganj, Rajshahi, Pabna, Bagerhat, Jashore, Chuadanga and Kushtia.

Mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping over Barishal and Chattogram divisions and the rest part of Dhaka, Rajshahi and Khulna divisions and the districts of Mymensingh and Moulvibazar and it may continue, it also said.

Day and night temperature may rise slightly over the country, it said, adding “even weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country.”

Trough of Westerly low lies over West Bengal and adjoining area. Seasonal low lies over South Bay.

Country’s maximum temperature on Thursday was recorded by 41.0 degree Celsius at Chauadanga while minimum temperature today was recorded by 20.3 degree Celsius at Tetulia.