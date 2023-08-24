Modi walks to Sheikh Hasina to exchange pleasantries at dinner in Johannesburg

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has walked to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to exchange pleasantries at a dinner here hosted by current Chair of the BRICS and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was few yards away from the Bangladesh premier, walked to Sheikh Hasina and exchanged pleasantries,” Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen told a news briefing about the premier’s Wednesday’s engagements.

“The two prime ministers also inquired about each other’s wellbeing for a while,” Momen said.

The South African president hosted the dinner at Gallagher Estate, Midrand in Johannesburg on Wednesday night in honour of head of the states and governments arrived in Johannesburg to join the 15th BRICS Summit at his invitation.

In the dinner, Sheikh Hasina also exchanged pleasantries with several other head of the states and governments including Chinese President Xi Jinping and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“The pleasantries were exchanged with a very cordial manner,” Momen said.