Mokfubar Rahman showing in the new advertisement
Recently, Mokfubar Rahman become a model detergent. Who has previously played the central character in numerous commercials. He is a contracted actor on BTV. He came to the discussion with the Ladies and Gentleman web series of Mostafa Sarwar Farooqi. In his long two-decade career he has acted in over a hundred dramas and several films. Notable among his films are Dark World, Trap, My Mother, his dramas include DB, Crime Patrol, Ayesha etc. He is currently in the midst of a wide-ranging discussion on a number of socially conscious short films. Makfubar Rahman is working as Assistant Superintendent of Police of Bangladesh Police.
