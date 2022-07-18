Momen demands unconditional assurance against nuclear weapons threat

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has demanded effective, unconditional and non-discriminatory assurances of the nuclear-weapons states against the threat or use of the deadly weapons. “The world must unequivocally reject the use of nuclear weapons while supporting the peaceful use of nuclear technology for the benefit of humankind,” he said.

Dr Momen was addressing the commemorative High-level event organized on the sidelines of the 76th UNGA on Tuesday, a foreign ministry press release said here today. He expressed his country’s firm stand and unwavering constitutional commitment to general and complete disarmament.

Recognizing the dangerous consequences of use of these weapons, Momen urged member states to cease senseless investments in non-productive armament purposes and to re-direct the world’s finite resources to address issues like climate change, SDGs, and peace and stability, The international community must be united against the perpetual holding of nuclear weapons by a handful of states in total disregard of the safety and security of humanity, he said.

“The clarion call of the Father of our Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1974 to free the world from the scourge of nuclear war, forms the cornerstone of Bangladesh’s commitment and is adherence to nuclear disarmament,” the foreign minister added.

He expressed Bangladesh’s readiness to work with the international community towards realizing the goal of a peaceful and nuclear-weapons-free world.