Momen for addressing needs of differently-abled

The government is committed to addressing the needs of the people who are differently-abled by integrating them into society, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said Friday. He urged all to be more humane in building a livable society for the people with special needs. “Autism is not a disease. It is a special situation that requires much care”, he added.

The foreign minister made the remarks on Friday while visiting the head office of Apasen International in London that focuses on improving the lives of vulnerable people with learning disabilities, autism and other special needs in urban and rural communities in Bangladesh.

After visiting the Apasen Day Centre, he lauded the activities of the specialised school and model day centre established in Sylhet at the initiative of Apasen International. Mahmud Hasan, chief executive of Apasen International, briefed the minister about the various activities of the Apasen students.

Apasen International will start working on a larger scale soon to meet the specialised needs of the underprivileged people of Bangladesh, he said. Mahmud, on behalf of the board of trustees, presented a crest to Dr Momen.