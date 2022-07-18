More subsidies to stall country’s development wheel: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said more subsidies would hinder the wheel of country’s ongoing immense development and progress. “You people (audience) should say how much money could be allocated for subsidy . . . more subsidies means it would eat up lion portion of the national budget, resulting in hindering development wheel of the country ,” she said.

The premier made this remark in response to a query regarding recent price hike at the press conference organized at her official residence Ganabhaban about her just concluded visit to the United Kingdom and France. She said all fund allocated for development budget might go to the subsidy if the government increase it.

Sheikh Hasina said the government is supplying fuel at lower price after buying it higher price from the international market which required huge amount of subsidy. “If you (intellectuals and journalists) suggest me how could I make adjustment in this price gap, I would do whatever you say . . . ,” she said, adding, “ You have to consider the issue .”

Sheikh Hasina said she is running country and that is why she should say what is the reality as “all the responsibilities – – good or bad – might be borne by her”. She also said her government would see the issue that people would not face any suffering.

Road Transport and Bridges Minster and Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, Foreign Minister Dr. A. K. Abdul Momen, Education Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Dr Dipu Moni and Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md. Shahab Uddin, among others, were present on the dais at Ganabhaban.