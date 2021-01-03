Home / World News / Details

More than 470,000 COVID-19 cases recorded globally in past 24 hours, WHO reports

2 January 2021, 2:45:57

A patient affected with the COVID-19 and who has been transferred from another region, arrives at the Nouvel Hopital Civil of Strasbourg, eastern France, Friday Nov. 6 2020. France reported Thursday another 428 virus-related deaths in nursing home deaths this week, and hundreds more in hospitals. A total of 39,037 deaths have been reported, and COVID patients now fill more than 83% of intensive care beds nationwide, putting hospitals under greater and greater strain. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
GENEVA, Jan 2, 2021 (BSS/TASS) – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases around the world has surpassed 81.94 million, rising by more than 470,000 in the past 24 hours.

The World Health Organization (WHO) data also shows that the number of fatalities rose by more than 9,900 to exceed 1.8 million globally.

The WHO statistics only take into account the officially confirmed cases of infection and deaths provided by countries.

Unauthorized use of news, image, information, etc published by BD24Live.com is punishable by copyright law. Appropriate legal steps will be taken by the management against any person or body that infringes those laws.

Comments:

Latest from World News

All news from World News
BD24Live.com © 2021 - Developed by | EMPERORSOFT

Editor In Chief: Amirul Islam
House#35/10, Road#11, Sekhertek, Dhaka 1207
Email: info@bd24live.com
Phone: 02-58157744

District Desk: 01552592502
News Desk: 09678677191
News Editor: 09678677190
Email: office.bd24live@gmail.com

GO TOP
About Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Advertise with us Contact Us Cookies Archive