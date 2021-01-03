More than 470,000 COVID-19 cases recorded globally in past 24 hours, WHO reports

A patient affected with the COVID-19 and who has been transferred from another region, arrives at the Nouvel Hopital Civil of Strasbourg, eastern France, Friday Nov. 6 2020. France reported Thursday another 428 virus-related deaths in nursing home deaths this week, and hundreds more in hospitals. A total of 39,037 deaths have been reported, and COVID patients now fill more than 83% of intensive care beds nationwide, putting hospitals under greater and greater strain. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

GENEVA, Jan 2, 2021 (BSS/TASS) – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases around the world has surpassed 81.94 million, rising by more than 470,000 in the past 24 hours.

The World Health Organization (WHO) data also shows that the number of fatalities rose by more than 9,900 to exceed 1.8 million globally.

The WHO statistics only take into account the officially confirmed cases of infection and deaths provided by countries.