Mustafizur rested as Bangladesh asked to bat first in 2nd ODI

Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirnie won the toss again and sent Bangladesh in to bat first in the second one-day International at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium today.

Bangladesh brought up one change to the side, brining up pacer Hasan Mahmud in the place of Mustafizur Rahman who according to captain Tamim Iqbal was rested.

The Tigers are looking forward to wrap up the series with a match to go after a 183-run victory in the first game, which was their biggest win in this format. They also posted 338-8 in that match, their highest ever ODI total, after being sent to bat first.

Ireland handed debut to left-arm spinner Matthew Humphreys, replacing legspinner Gareth Delany for their only change from the previous game as they are eyeing to stay alive in the three-match series.

Line Ups:

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal(c), Liton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Yasir Ali, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain, Nasum Ahmed.

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Stephen Doheny, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker(w), Matthew Humphreys, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Graham Hume.