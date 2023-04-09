N.Korea says held another test of underwater nuclear attack ‘drone’
North Korea claimed Friday it had tested another underwater nuclear attack drone, in its latest response to South Korean and United States military drills.
“A national defence science research institute in the DPRK carried out a test of underwater strategic weapon system from April 4 to 7,” the official Korean Central News Agency said.
“The underwater nuclear attack drone ‘Haeil-2’… cruised 1,000 km of simulated underwater distance.”
