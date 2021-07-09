Narayanganj’s Rupganj fire claims 49 lives so far

At least 36 dead bodies have been recovered so far today from the fire incident that broke out at the factory of Hashem Foods Ltd, a sister concern of Sajeeb Group, in Narayanganj’s Rupganj on Thursday afternoon.

The fire originated on the ground floor of a seven-storey building located in Kornogop area of Bhulta under Rupganj upazila at 5:30 pm, police sources said. After a long struggle, firefighters were able to douse the flame at around 1:15 pm today.

They are now recovering the bodies from inside the factory. Abdul Al Arifin, deputy director of the district fire service, confirmed the information to BSS.

He said the bodies of 36 people were taken to hospital by four fire service vehicles. He added that the death toll may increase further.

Some 50 workers were reportedly injured in the blaze and they are receiving treatment at various hospitals including Dhaka Medical College Hospital, fire service sources added.