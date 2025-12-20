Nation observing state mourning over martyrdom of Osman Hadi

The nation is observing a one-day state mourning today following the death of Shaheed Sharif Osman Hadi, the fearless frontline fighter of the July Uprising and spokesperson of the Inqilab Mancha.

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus declared the state mourning on Thursday night.

On this occasion, the national flag is being flown at half-mast in all government, semi-government, autonomous offices, educational institutions, government and private buildings, and Bangladesh missions abroad.

Special prayers seeking forgiveness for Hadi’s departed soul were organised in every mosque across the country after Jumma prayers on Friday while other places of worship also arrange the prayers.

Hadi, also an aspiring independent candidate for Dhaka-8, was shot on December 12 while he was on a battery-run auto-rickshaw in the city’s Paltan area.

He was immediately rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) and later shifted to Evercare Hospital on the same day as his condition deteriorated.

On December 15, Hadi was airlifted to Singapore by air ambulance for better treatment, where he succumbed to his bullet injuries on Thursday night, casting a shadow of grief over the entire nation.

Hadi is regarded as “an immortal soldier of the struggle against fascism and hegemony”.