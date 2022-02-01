Nationwide 14-day strict lockdown begins from tomorrow

The government is imposing strict corona virus restrictions from tomorrow and it will continue till August 5 with an aim to contain the spread of its fatality and infection as the pandemic has so far claimed the lives of 18,498 people and infected 11,36,503 others across the country.

“Strict lockdown will be enforced throughout the country from Friday morning as it would be stricter than before,” said State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain.

The state minister said this while talking to journalists in the capital on Thursday.

Police, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and the military troops will be deployed in the field for strictly impose the lockdown restrictions during this time, Hossain said.

“Offices, export oriented industries including Readymade Garment (RMG) factories will remain shut down during this time,” he added.

Earlier, the cabinet division had suspended the corona restrictions for nine days from July 14 due to sacred festival Eid-ul Azha.

To contain further spreading of corona virus infection, a 23-points restrictions will be enforced with an instruction of closure of all government, semi-government, autonomous , private offices along with travel curbs on road, rail, river and domestic aviation services during this time.

All kinds of shopping malls, market along with all types of tourism centers, resorts, community centers and recreation centers also will remain closed under the new restrictions.

Even all the industries will remain closed and all sort of gatherings including birthday, picnic, party, social, political and religious functions which attract crowd will remain suspended.

The supreme court will issue necessary instructions for the respective courts. Bank, insurance companies and financial institutions at the same time will issue necessary instruction for operating those organizations.

The new restrictions have asked all government employees to remain standby at their respective working stations and complete their official works on virtual form.

Officials of the Law enforcing agencies, emergency services like agricultural products and ingredients, food crops, food transportation, selling , distribution, health care services, COVID-19 vaccination, NID distributions, revenue earning activities, power, water, gas, fire services, telephone, internet, mass media, private security system, post, bank, visa providing activities, social safety programme, pharmacy and pharmaceuticals are allowed to travel after showing their respective identity cards.

Emergency cargo transportations including truck, lorry, covered van, river vessel, cargo train, ferry, all land ports and its adjacent offices will be excluded out of the purview of the restrictions.

But the kitchen market and the daily essentials would be sold from 9 am to 3pm following proper health safety guidelines. The kitchen market authorities and the local administration will ensure the matter.

“None is allowed to go outside the homes except any emergency like drug and essentials purchase, health care services, funerals of the dead body,” according to the restrictions.

Food shops, hotel and restaurants are allowed to sell food through online from 8 am in the morning to 8 pm at night. International flights will remain in operation and the foreign flight passengers are allowed travel by showing their international travel ticket. The religious affairs ministry will give instructions for prayer in the mosque with due corona health guidelines.

The Armed forces division will deploy necessary number of troops to ensure effective patrolling at the field level under the rules of army in aid of the civil administration. The district magistrate will ensure this after communicating with the local military commander.

The public administration ministry will ensure appointment of necessary number of executive magistrates at the field level.

District administration and the police forces will be given necessary legal power by the director general of the directorate of the health services under the infectious disease (prevention, control and elimination) act 2018.