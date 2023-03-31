NATO chief welcomes Turkey’s ratification of Finland membership
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday welcomed a vote by Turkish lawmakers ratifying Finland’s membership of the US-led defence alliance in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“I welcome the vote… to complete the ratification of Finland’s accession. This will make the whole NATO family stronger & safer,” Stoltenberg wrote on Twitter.
