Navy Chief adorned with admiral rank badge

Chief of Naval Staff Vice-Admiral Mohammad Shaheen Iqbal was adorned with the new rank badge of admiral at a function in the presence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Ganabhaban this morning.

“Chief of Army Staff General Aziz Ahmed and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat adorned the new naval chief with the rank badge of admiral,” PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim said.

The prime minister wished the naval chief’s success in discharging his duties and assured him of extending all sorts of cooperation to this end when the naval chief called on her after the badge-adorning ceremony, the press secretary said.

Principal Staff Officer (PSO) of the Armed Forces Division Lieutenant General Mohammad Mahfuzur Rahman, Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Mian and PM’s Military Secretary Major General Naqib Ahmed Chowdhury were present on the occasion, among others.

Earlier, the government appointed Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Operations) Rear Admiral Mohammad Shaheen Iqbal as the new Chief of Naval Staff (CNS).

The Ministry of Defence issued a gazette notification on July 18.

It said the appointment will come into effect on July 25 afternoon, when Mohammad Shaheen Iqbal will be promoted to the rank of Vice-Admiral.

On July 26, he was adorned with the rank badge of Vice-Admiral at a function in the presence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Ganabhaban.

Mohammad Shaheen Iqbal has been made the naval chief for three years till July 24, 2023, the notification added.

He replaced former Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Aurangzeb Chowdhury who went on retirement on July 25.