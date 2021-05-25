Nazrul’s non-communal spirit will always remain relevant: Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said the non-communal and humanitarian spirit of National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam will always remain relevant.

“Nazrul’s relevance always remains and it will be in future too,” he told journalists after placing a wreath at the poet’s grave on the premises of Dhaka University central mosque this morning marking his 122nd birth anniversary.

Quader said under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh will march ahead being imbued with the non-communal and humanitarian spirit of Nazrul Islam.

Earlier, the AL general secretary along with party’s central leaders paid tributes to the national poet by laying a wreath at his grave.