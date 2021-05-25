Home / National / Details

Nazrul’s non-communal spirit will always remain relevant: Quader

25 May 2021, 2:33:35

Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said the non-communal and humanitarian spirit of National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam will always remain relevant.

“Nazrul’s relevance always remains and it will be in future too,” he told journalists after placing a wreath at the poet’s grave on the premises of Dhaka University central mosque this morning marking his 122nd birth anniversary.

Quader said under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh will march ahead being imbued with the non-communal and humanitarian spirit of Nazrul Islam.

Earlier, the AL general secretary along with party’s central leaders paid tributes to the national poet by laying a wreath at his grave.

Unauthorized use of news, image, information, etc published by BD24Live.com is punishable by copyright law. Appropriate legal steps will be taken by the management against any person or body that infringes those laws.

Comments:

Latest from National

All news from National
BD24Live.com © 2021 - Developed by | EMPERORSOFT

Editor In Chief: Amirul Islam
House#35/10, Road#11, Sekhertek, Dhaka 1207
Email: info@bd24live.com
Phone: 02-58157744

District Desk: 01552592502
News Desk: 09678677191
News Editor: 09678677190
Email: office.bd24live@gmail.com

GO TOP
About Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Advertise with us Contact Us Cookies Archive