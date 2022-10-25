Nepal to provide 40-50mw electricity to Bangladesh: envoy

Nepalese Ambassador to Bangladesh Ghanshyam Bhandari today said Nepal will provide 40-50mw electricity to Bangladesh at this moment and the volume would increase further after completion of a mega project in their power sector.

The envoy said this as he called on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence, Ganabhaban, this morning.

Prime Minister’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed the reporters after the call on.

“After completion of that project Nepal will be able to provide more electricity to Bangladesh,” Karim quoted the Nepalese Ambassador as saying.

Ghanshyam Bhandari expressed his country’s keen interest to use Banglabandha port of Bangladesh for their export purposes as Nepal is nearer to this port than Burimari port.

Mentioning that Nepal sees Bangladesh in special eyes, he said that his country wants to boost the bilateral relation and economic cooperation further.

Appreciating the cooperation of Bangladesh in education sector, the Nepalese envoy said a good number of Nepalese students have been studying here in the country for higher studies.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina congratulated the newly appointed ambassador and assured of him all out cooperation during this stay in Bangladesh.

She recalled Nepal’s support to Bangladesh during its War of Liberation in 1971 with arms and ammunition to the Freedom Fighters which, she said, was very much important for the country.

Sheikh Hasina emphasised on the connectivity among the countries in the region, especially Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and India.

She also laid importance on strengthening trade and commerce between Bangladesh and Nepal.

Sheikh Hasina recalled the recent visit of Nepalese President in Bangladesh during the “Mujib Borsho” programme which added impetus to the bilateral relations of the two countries.

She requested the envoy to convey her greetings to the Nepalese President and the Prime Minister.

Ambassador-at-large Mohammad Ziauddin and Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary Dr. Ahmad Kaikaus were present.