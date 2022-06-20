New EC to be constituted as per law: Quader

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said new Election Commission (EC) will be formed as per the law.

“BNP has started hatching new conspiracies before the formation of new Election Commission. The party is making their evil attempts to make the EC controversial as the country approaches the next parliament elections,” he said.

Quader was addressing a meeting of AL secretariat at the party’s Bangabandhu Avenue central office here. He said the outgoing EC was constituted at the call of the President through search committee after discussing with all registered political parties while there was representation of all parties including BNP.

The EC will also be formed in all acceptable ways this time too, he added. The AL general secretary said the next national elections will be held in due time as per the Constitution and conference of the AL will also be organised in specified time.

There is no instance of holding council of Awami League (AL) before specific time, he said. Quader said AL doesn’t have ‘jumbo jet’ central committee like BNP.

“Our incumbent committee’s tenure will end in December next year. BNP had formed 501-member ‘jumbo jet’ committee before our national council. Through media reports we came to know BNP now held its first meeting of that executive committee,” he said.

He continued BNP is now holding series meetings but the matter of internal democracy of the party doesn’t come up in those meetings.

The AL general secretary said BNP is holding secret meetings for hatching series conspiracies in the name of series meetings without practicing internal democracy inside the party.

These meetings are being held to find ways how to hatch intrigues against the government, how the party would oust the government and how they would incite the communal forces, he said.

Quader said BNP plots to make the democratic system controversial.

“BNP has started their new conspiracies centering the formation of the new Election Commission,” he said, urging people to resist BNP’s all sorts of intrigues against the country and the government.

He said BNP would get befitting reply if they want to carry out any disorder.

“BNP formed committee one year before ours. They didn’t even hold conference of any district-upazila units of the party,” he said. BNP only utters hollow words of democracy but they don’t hold council and

form committee and there is no democracy inside the party, he said, questioning that how they would establish democracy in the country.

“There is no democracy in BNP which was formed by Zia who grasped the state power illegally,” he added. Obaidul Quader chaired the secretariat meeting of AL.

